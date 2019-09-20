Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Palestra Capital Management Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $5.87 Million

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 130.77% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CBD’s profit would be $86.10 million giving it 16.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s analysts see 233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 177,767 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 42,235 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 1.21M shares with $168.62M value, down from 1.25M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $233.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Companhia Brasileira de Distribui????o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores primarily in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. The Food retail segment sells non-perishable food products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and non-food products, which include clothing items, baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mattresses, pet products, and gardening products, as well as electronic products, such as personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 15.95% above currents $133.3 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.