Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Sentiment Is 0.99

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 130.77% from last quarter's $0.13 EPS. CBD's profit would be $87.12M giving it 16.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao's analysts see 233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 448,171 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 90 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 91 decreased and sold their holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 74.69 million shares, up from 74.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 66 Increased: 58 New Position: 32.

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 689,066 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for 232,910 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.59 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 796,518 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 28,000 shares.

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.55M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribui????o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores primarily in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry. It has a 18.55 P/E ratio. The Food retail segment sells non-perishable food products, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and non-food products, which include clothing items, baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, handcrafts, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mattresses, pet products, and gardening products, as well as electronic products, such as personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.