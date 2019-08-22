Companhia Brasileira De Dist Spn Adr Pfd Cl A (CBD) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Stake; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Raised Holding

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist Spn Adr Pfd Cl A (CBD) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 14,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 359,238 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 374,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist Spn Adr Pfd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 169,351 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 3.22M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONFIRMS GSO CAPITAL SOLUTIONS FUND III RAISED $7B; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Buyout Firm Kohlberg; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone warns on threat to tax break; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mgmt accumulated 93,500 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,735 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 0.19% or 10,000 shares. The New York-based Arrow has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Westchester Capital Mngmt Limited reported 466,400 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Lc invested in 0.11% or 36,575 shares. Polar Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.25% or 7.85M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 941,557 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 173,957 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.14% or 6,000 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 37,565 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 12,271 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Lc invested in 2.47% or 107,155 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

