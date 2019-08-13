Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Stake Maintained by Inca Investments Llc; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Market Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 805,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92 million, down from 811,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 543,036 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 259,896 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 9.60 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,200 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).