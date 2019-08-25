Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Shareholder Inca Investments Upped Position by $8.85 Million as Stock Rose; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Its Stake in Boston Beer (SAM) as Valuation Rose

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 201,567 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $429.41. About 139,096 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,200 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canopy Growth: Hurting By Leadership Void – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks Set to Uplist to the NYSE or Nasdaq in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on May 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Global CBD Sales Expected to Grow to $22 Billion by 2022 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Rallies Unexpectedly, Josh Kushner And Shane Victorino Join The Industry, And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Top-5 Cannabis Grower Applies for Nasdaq Listing – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Capital Fund Sa accumulated 0.06% or 29,937 shares. Moreover, Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.55% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Valley Advisers accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.24% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 8,300 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 200 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 48,612 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 3,418 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 6,518 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 21,144 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 3,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 3,989 were reported by Dupont Capital Management. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 10,104 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 4,830 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 3,856 shares.