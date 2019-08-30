Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Holder Inca Investments Has Boosted Position; Trian Fund Management LP Trimmed Position in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by $144.95 Million as Stock Declined

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 126,389 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 2.90M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 13.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667.70 million, down from 16.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 1.40M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 10/04/2018 – 12ZZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 77QZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $54.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

