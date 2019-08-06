Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Holder Harding Loevner LP Upped Stake; Ack Asset Management Trimmed Its Trns (TRNS) Position as Stock Price Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 33,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.16 million, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 541,895 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 344,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67B, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 17,312 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.27M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $144.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 237,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39M for 29.78 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $23.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.55% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). 35,488 are owned by Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,977 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 266,083 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 4,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,685 are held by Citigroup. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested in 33,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 12,260 shares. Ack Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,586 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com accumulated 35,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perritt Capital Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Polar Asset Mgmt Prns Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

