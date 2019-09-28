Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Holder Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Holding; Barr E S & Co Increases Holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 95,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.02M, up from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 275,720 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (DHIL) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 5,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 89,286 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, up from 83,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 11,234 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Investors sentiment increased to 2.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.00 million shares or 8.45% more from 1.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0% or 1,018 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 6,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 19,051 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,625 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd reported 688 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 5,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 12 shares. Epoch Inv invested in 67,360 shares. Highland Limited Partnership owns 12,000 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 49 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 1,052 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 6,254 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Goldcorp Special Dividend Is Capital Allocation at Its Finest – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Diamond Hill Appoints New Board Members And Announces Ric Dillon’s Retirement As Board Chairman – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group: Best-In-Class Asset Manager – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamco Invs Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 73,659 shares to 182,905 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,959 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).