Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Increased Its Holding by $19.55 Million; Hillsdale Investment Management Boosted Telus Com (TU) Position by $841,380

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 22,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 278,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 328,456 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) by 207.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33M, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 502,463 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,000 shares to 219,340 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF) by 990,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.