Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Hold”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of DFS in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. See Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) latest ratings:

The stock of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 467,743 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMANThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.91B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $15.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BVN worth $117.27M more.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The firm operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56 million for 27.48 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal – Junior Mining Network” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Major Production Declines From The Top 2 Primary Silver Mining Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 674,358 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.