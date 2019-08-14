Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 56.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 3,800 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 10,468 shares with $1.04M value, up from 6,668 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $11.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 714,239 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

The stock of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 421,021 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of OpsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.78 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $15.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BVN worth $113.31 million more.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company has market cap of $3.78 billion. The firm operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 87,600 shares to 53,363 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 37,121 shares and now owns 36,074 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was reduced too.

