CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) formed multiple top with $15.59 target or 9.00% above today's $14.30 share price. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has $3.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 2.30M shares traded or 83.67% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500.

WANDERPORT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:WDRP) had an increase of 80.5% in short interest. WDRP’s SI was 36,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 80.5% from 20,000 shares previously. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0065. About 4,000 shares traded. Wanderport Corporation (OTCMKTS:WDRP) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp based food, beverages, and consumer products.

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp based food, beverages, and consumer products. The company has market cap of $19,468. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, energy shots, proteins, and seeds; and dietary supplements, and body and skin care products, as well as accessories, including hemp yoga mat slings and bags. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products online through its hempnjuice.com Website.