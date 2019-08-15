Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

As Application Software companies, Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 56 2.72 N/A 0.07 688.48 Veritone Inc. 7 2.87 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Commvault Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Commvault Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Commvault Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veritone Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 103.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares and 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance while Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.