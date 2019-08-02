Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Reaches $43.78 52-Week Low; Westpac Banking Has Boosted Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 205.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 34,857 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 51,806 shares with $9.15 billion value, up from 16,949 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $199.43. About 168,856 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

The stock of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) hit a new 52-week low and has $40.72 target or 7.00% below today’s $43.78 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.97B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $40.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $138.11 million less. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 42,644 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Rev $184.9M; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COST-STRUCTURE INITIATIVES IDENTIFIED FOR COMMVAULT INCLUDE DE-LAYERING OF MANAGEMENT POSITIONS, RE-EVALUATING GO-TO-MARKET MODEL

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 405.37 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. 1,385 shares valued at $93,998 were sold by Merrill Gary on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider FANZILLI FRANK J sold $767,597. BUNTE AL also sold $4.35 million worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider SMITH GARY B sold $510,000. Shares for $264,112 were sold by WALKER DAVID F on Tuesday, February 5. 7,500 shares valued at $507,450 were sold by PULVER DAN on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Commvault Systems, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick invested in 104,090 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company has 9,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Paloma Ptnrs Management has 5,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 75 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Prudential stated it has 0.06% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 14,700 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.03% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Fort Lp has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Llc owns 3,845 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 6,925 shares to 5,727 valued at $1.20B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 12,330 shares and now owns 185,865 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 19.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was bought by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.