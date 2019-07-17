Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Whale Rock Capital Management Lifted By $36.10 Million Its Workday (WDAY) Position

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $0.01 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. CVLT’s profit would be $450,747 giving it 1238.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Commvault Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -85.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 346,745 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, ALSO WITH MINIMUM PERCENTAGE OF FUTURE CASH FLOW FOR REPURCHASES AFTER 2018; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – BELIEVE COMMVAULT HAS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE MID-20S OPER. MARGIN TARGET WITHIN NEXT 3 YRS; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 100.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 188,009 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 375,569 shares with $72.43M value, up from 187,560 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $48.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $213.5. About 1.66M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. 11,295 shares valued at $767,597 were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J on Tuesday, February 5. 1,385 shares were sold by Merrill Gary, worth $93,998 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BUNTE AL sold $4.35M. The insider WALKER DAVID F sold $264,112. $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were sold by SMITH GARY B. The insider PULVER DAN sold $507,450.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Commvault Named 2019 HPE Technology Partner of the Year for Storage Solutions – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Commvault Strengthens Public Sector Leadership with Key New Hires – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 707.71 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Commvault Systems, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 650,960 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 152,118 shares. 14,454 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation. The Maryland-based Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 0.07% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 0.01% or 495,514 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 138,246 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 3,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 50,796 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Moreover, Merian (Uk) Ltd has 0.4% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 665,518 shares. 2,251 were reported by First Mercantile. Federated Pa reported 255,712 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Cheers for Workday, Plans for Southwest Airlines – Barron’s” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Are Investors Getting Too Bullish on Twilio Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workday Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet: Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $189 target in Friday, March 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As owns 16,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 24,157 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 2,960 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 19,869 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.04% or 5,314 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.07% or 8.93 million shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management invested in 0.09% or 5,089 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,605 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 21,442 shares. Lenox Wealth has 135 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 561 shares.