Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Comparison side by side

Both Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 53 2.89 N/A 0.07 688.48 Workday Inc. 199 12.36 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Commvault Systems Inc. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares and 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares. Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Workday Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.