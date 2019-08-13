Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Contrasting side by side

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 56 2.79 N/A 0.07 688.48 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.07 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SolarWinds Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Commvault Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Commvault Systems Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 0.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Commvault Systems Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 97.1% respectively. Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.3%. Comparatively, SolarWinds Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.