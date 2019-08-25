Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 55 2.68 N/A 0.07 688.48 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.25 N/A 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Progress Software Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commvault Systems Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Commvault Systems Inc. is currently more expensive than Progress Software Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Commvault Systems Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

Commvault Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Progress Software Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Progress Software Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Commvault Systems Inc. and Progress Software Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Progress Software Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 29.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Commvault Systems Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.