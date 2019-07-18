Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Comparison side by side

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.20 N/A 0.07 755.76 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.13 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Commvault Systems Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s beta is -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 1.4 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Commvault Systems Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively PAR Technology Corporation has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 28.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.2% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while PAR Technology Corporation has 17.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.