Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Comparison side by side

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems Inc. 52 2.92 N/A 0.07 688.48 Elastic N.V. 85 23.68 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Commvault Systems Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Commvault Systems Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Elastic N.V. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Elastic N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Commvault Systems Inc. and Elastic N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Elastic N.V.’s consensus price target is $105, while its potential upside is 11.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Commvault Systems Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 61.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.3% of Commvault Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V. beats Commvault Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.