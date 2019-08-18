Commvault Systems (CVLT) Shares Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $687,680; Tuttle Tactical Management Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $1.53 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 29,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Congressional Hearing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 134.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 10,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 18,759 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 8,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 444,635 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINEES TO COMMVAULT BOARD INCLUDE JOHN MCCORMACK, FORMER CEO OF WEBSENSE & CHUCK MORAN, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF SKILLSOFT; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott to Vote in Favor of Company’s Proposed Slate of Directors at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 34,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 280,587 shares. 5,472 are owned by Bluecrest Ltd. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 18 shares. Nomura Inc reported 152,118 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 40,631 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt invested in 43,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,375 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 174,136 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). First Mercantile reported 2,251 shares.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 70,707 shares to 30,563 shares, valued at $781,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 12,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,780 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 6,304 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 1,979 shares. Osborne Partners Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. 233,652 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. 2,466 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc. Strs Ohio reported 2.05 million shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 2.84% or 71,568 shares. Cumberland has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 58,970 are held by Endowment L P. First Manhattan Company invested in 54,804 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 11.50 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.