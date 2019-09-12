Commvault Systems (CVLT) Shareholder American Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $490,000 as Stock Declined; Augustine Asset Management Position in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Decreased by $429,857

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems (CVLT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 717,366 shares traded or 57.08% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Committee to Conduct Cap Return Review; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT N. ROBERT HAMMER ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 8.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY EPS $2.45-EPS $2.57; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commvault to acquires Hedvig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Buy Startup Hedvig for $225 Million in Cash and Stock – Bloomberg, Citing Interview – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 0.81% stake. New York-based Group has invested 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 17,220 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 74 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 53,444 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 7,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.21% stake. Prudential owns 282,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 6,762 shares. 97,134 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Company. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 675,133 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 5,000 shares.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings by 22,945 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $51.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 176,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,407 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.39B for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “FDA Approval of Roche Cancer Drug Confirms Beginning of New Oncology Era – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.