Commvault Systems (CVLT) Share Value Declined While Principal Financial Group Cut by $397,929 Its Holding; Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 8,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 166,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, down from 174,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 73,361 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 06/03/2018 – Lucidworks Launches Al-Powered Site Search App for the Enterprise; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Inno; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems Two New Independent Directors to Join the Bd; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Board Will Have 11 Members Following New Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $257.58. About 367,569 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,370 shares to 36,475 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,642 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan owns 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Com owns 2,848 shares. Oppenheimer Communications reported 789 shares. 204,248 were accumulated by Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hbk LP holds 0.01% or 1,888 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com reported 18,375 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Parkwood Llc accumulated 23,809 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 268,043 shares. Scge Management Lp has invested 8.41% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pitcairn holds 10,452 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,743 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services stated it has 7,169 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,006 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors has 0.48% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 31,200 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 150,967 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $413.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 58,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.28% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 555,898 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Fort Limited Partnership owns 1,494 shares. 83,938 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Cambiar Invsts Limited has 51,157 shares. Bbt Mngmt Llc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Dupont Cap, Delaware-based fund reported 18,333 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 78,218 shares.