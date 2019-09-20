Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) as Valuation Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 6,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 130,197 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 136,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 581,950 shares traded or 22.53% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Holdings Buys New 2.7% Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Takes Stake in CommVault: 13D Filing; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc analyzed 12,496 shares as the company's stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 179,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.49M, down from 192,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $231.28. About 105,956 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $492.46M for 16.24 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2,831 shares to 53,891 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news: Seekingalpha.com released "Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 2019 Earnings Preview" on April 22, 2019. Fool.ca published "3 Top Cash-Cow Stocks to Build Your 1st Million" on September 20, 2019. Prnewswire.com published "CP announces organizational changes to support continued success and drive sustainable, profitable growth" on August 07, 2019. Prnewswire.com published "CP's President and CEO to address the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 11, 2019" on August 28, 2019. Prnewswire.com published "CP appoints Andrea Robertson and Edward R. Hamberger to its Board of Directors" on July 15, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc C (NYSE:HIG) by 81,847 shares to 669,090 shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Inds Inc Com (NYSE:HE) by 19,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.04% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 389,000 shares. Colony Group Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 385,128 shares. Renaissance Grp Llc has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 7,313 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com reported 206,983 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 83,231 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). 6,762 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Clearbridge Invests Lc has 64,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 17,220 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has 6,142 shares.

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 92.86% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $447,439 for 1122.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.