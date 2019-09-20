Commvault System (CVLT) Holder Alps Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $306,201; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Stake by $379,620

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 626,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.07 million, down from 630,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 9.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Commvault System (CVLT) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 6,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 25,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Commvault System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 585,440 shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT REPORTS 10.3% COMMVAULT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 1.05 million shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $93.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich Com (NASDAQ:CACC).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Fmr invested in 675,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,718 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 259,854 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Paloma Prns Management holds 20,443 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 75,742 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 6,292 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt reported 556,567 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.02% or 282,840 shares in its portfolio. 12,267 were reported by Bbt Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 4,924 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 130,197 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 483,049 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $74.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 301,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).