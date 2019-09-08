Community West (CWBC) Valuation Declined While Cutler Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $479,600

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The hedge fund held 14,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 33,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 1.55 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 2,924 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.74M for 5.08 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How Orlando tourism, and gators, are weathering Hurricane Dorian – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld rallies after attendance improves – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons I Sold SeaWorld Stock Last Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 0% or 152 shares. 14,380 were reported by Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Company. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 550,225 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 0.53% or 910,332 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 746,152 shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 722,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.18 million shares. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 36,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 191,301 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 0.3% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 53,625 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Barclays Public holds 211,226 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 23,322 shares stake. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department stated it has 584 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 93,674 shares to 97,200 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (Put) (NYSE:XRS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 20 buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,633 activity. $4,915 worth of stock was bought by Plourd Martin E on Wednesday, July 31. 296 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $2,984 were bought by STOVESAND KIRK. The insider PEEPLES WILLIAM R bought $65,511.

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community West Bancshares Announces CFO Baltuskonis to Retire July 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Pays A 0.6% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community West Bancshares declares $0.055 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.