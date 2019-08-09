Community West (CWBC) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Tikvah Management Has Boosted Faro Technologies (FARO) Position by $2.84 Million as Shares Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 16 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 30,975 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 4,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3,690 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 45,720 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 5,814 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Moreover, Legal General Group Public Limited has 0.01% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 348,129 shares. Argent Cap Llc holds 39,085 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 9,802 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 13,171 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 3,544 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc. 3,799 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 17,485 shares.

