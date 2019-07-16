Community West (CWBC) Position Held by Cutler Capital Management Llc; Sunoco LP (SUN) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $2.40 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (SUN) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 77,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,678 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 185,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunoco Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 412,530 shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has risen 12.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SUN News: 02/04/2018 – Sunoco: Transition Out of Majority of Convenience Store Ops in Continental U.S. Effectively Complete; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $90 MLN ON GROWTH CAPITAL AND APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN ON MAINTENANCE CAPITAL FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Issues Emergency Order Regarding Sunoco Pipeline L.P.; Operations of Mariner 1 East Pipeline Suspended; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunoco LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUN); 07/03/2018 – SUN: BREAKING! Pa. Public Utility Commission shuts down Mariner East 1 pipeline, orders Sunoco Pipeline to perform more tests. – ! $SUN; 03/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators allow ETP Mariner East 1 liquids pipe to restart; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP: PACT TO BUY WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION, TERMINAL; 03/04/2018 – SUNOCO LP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE WHOLESALE FUEL DISTRIBUTION AND TERMINAL BUSINESS FROM SUPERIOR PLUS CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – SUNOCO LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.74; 25/05/2018 – Pennsylvania halts ETP Sunoco Mariner East pipeline again

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 2,822 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BMO Celebrating Women: BMO Recognizes Outstanding Women in Burlington through National Program – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sesame Street Has a New Way to Teach Kids About Money – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,751 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT, worth $9,900. 1,000 shares valued at $10,300 were bought by Filippin William F on Monday, February 4. 263 shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK, worth $2,706.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,654 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Zpr Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 194 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 18,680 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stieven Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.86% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 160,744 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.91% stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 20,900 shares stake. 54,862 are held by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 260,815 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 10,999 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Da Davidson And reported 10,477 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Company has invested 0.01% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 852,033 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $62.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 1.17% more from 27.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.16% or 266,680 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 19,285 shares. 741,000 are held by Duff And Phelps Mgmt Co. Harvest Fund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 52,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 0.08% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 6,988 shares. Qs Limited Com holds 0% in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) or 1,454 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) for 37,706 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 13,291 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 66,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds reported 148,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli Invest Advisers invested in 6,800 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 16,477 shares.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 28.89% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.9 per share. SUN’s profit will be $52.96 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sun Life US appoints Jennifer Collier to lead Stop-Loss & Health business – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun East Federal Credit Union Boosts Technology with FIS Payments Platform – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.