Community West (CWBC) Holding Held by Cutler Capital Management Llc; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Decreased as Market Value Declined

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.71. About 56,343 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 4,697 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 5,061 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset has 0.19% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 85,052 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Wellington Group Llp accumulated 0.03% or 729,876 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Denali Advisors Llc accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,249 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 386,919 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,815 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 5,188 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares to 34.44 million shares, valued at $823.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “StarStone Group Appoints Noonan as Chairman and Sanford as President – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of $0.5 Billion of Zurich’s Legacy A&E Business – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Mondaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2016 – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community West Bancshares declares $0.055 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.4 Million in 4Q18 and $7.4 Million For the Year; Highlighted by Loan Growth; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Cutler Capital Ltd Liability reported 216,639 shares. Stieven Capital Advsr Lp owns 460,360 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 160,744 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 3,138 shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt accumulated 15,982 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 194 were reported by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 4,493 shares. Tower (Trc) owns 2,952 shares. Da Davidson Communications has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 260,815 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,751 activity. Plourd Martin E bought $4,935 worth of stock. 1,000 shares were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT, worth $9,750 on Friday, June 7. 1,000 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $10,300 were bought by Filippin William F.