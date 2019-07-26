Community West (CWBC) Holding Held by Cutler Capital Management Llc; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Share Value Declined, Nomura Holdings Trimmed by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 50,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,545 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 49,749 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.65M market cap company. It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 11.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,999 were accumulated by Blackrock. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.01% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 2,952 shares. Zpr Invest Mngmt invested in 15,982 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 4,493 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,900 shares. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Moreover, Stieven Advisors LP has 0.86% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 460,360 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 194 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,138 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 54,862 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $100,751 activity. $9,750 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT. $2,706 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was bought by STOVESAND KIRK. Filippin William F bought $10,300 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.37M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 54,869 shares to 137,641 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 2.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Semiconductor (Put).

