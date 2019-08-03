Community West Bancshares (CWBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Both Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 10 2.31 N/A 0.82 11.75 Bank of Marin Bancorp 42 5.46 N/A 2.44 17.90

Table 1 highlights Community West Bancshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bank of Marin Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Community West Bancshares’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bank of Marin Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9% Bank of Marin Bancorp 0.00% 10.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.9% of Community West Bancshares shares and 43.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares. Community West Bancshares’s share held by insiders are 17.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79% Bank of Marin Bancorp -0.68% 4.59% 4.64% 3.11% 0.45% 6.01%

For the past year Community West Bancshares has -3.79% weaker performance while Bank of Marin Bancorp has 6.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Community West Bancshares on 10 of the 9 factors.