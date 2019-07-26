Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Trades at $9.90 After Triangle; Agco (AGCO) SI Increased By 24.17%

Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) had an increase of 24.17% in short interest. AGCO’s SI was 3.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.17% from 2.55M shares previously. With 808,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s short sellers to cover AGCO’s short positions. The SI to Agco Corporation’s float is 4.94%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 402,284 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.78 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 18.23 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 44,434 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. James holds 0.08% or 16,985 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Kessler Inv Ltd Company has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 42 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 2.03M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 37,320 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.16% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,600 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability owns 14,367 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 3,627 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 0% or 4,013 shares. Prudential owns 519,234 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AGCO to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AGCO Corporation: AGCO Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Can Agco (AGCO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. Shares for $214,500 were sold by Smith Lucinda B. Shares for $322,215 were sold by COLLAR GARY L.

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. Deutsche Bank maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo.