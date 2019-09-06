Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Trades at $9.72 After Triangle; Harding Loevner LP Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) formed triangle with $10.01 target or 3.00% above today’s $9.72 share price. Community West Bancshares (CWBC) has $82.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 11,063 shares traded or 121.97% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Harding Loevner Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 2.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 36,794 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.50 million shares with $166.81M value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $250.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 237,611 shares to 2.76M valued at $82.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 15.55M shares and now owns 84.20 million shares. 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 6,688 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Co has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has 94,551 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 14,394 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc Inc invested in 0.65% or 19,992 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation reported 26,809 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc holds 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,919 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1.59% or 254,377 shares. The Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 140,075 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 23,025 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 12,320 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 120,008 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 11.40% above currents $138.84 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Community West Bancshares shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 24,488 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 160,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 24,654 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0% or 54,862 shares. 10,477 were reported by Da Davidson. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 194 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 18,680 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 2,952 shares. Zpr has 15,982 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 20,900 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 260,815 shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 1,100 shares. 460,360 are held by Stieven Advisors Limited Partnership.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $167,634 activity. Plourd Martin E had bought 500 shares worth $5,035 on Friday, May 31. Shares for $4,835 were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT. $65,511 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was bought by PEEPLES WILLIAM R. Another trade for 296 shares valued at $2,984 was bought by STOVESAND KIRK.