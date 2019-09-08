Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Price Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 2,924 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 20 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $170,633 activity. Plourd Martin E bought 500 shares worth $5,035. 6,763 shares valued at $65,511 were bought by PEEPLES WILLIAM R on Wednesday, August 21. STOVESAND KIRK also bought $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) on Monday, June 3.

