Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Contrasting side by side

Both Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares 10 2.28 N/A 0.82 12.18 TriCo Bancshares 38 4.15 N/A 2.68 14.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. TriCo Bancshares is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Community West Bancshares is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Community West Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.4% 0.8% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Community West Bancshares’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.44 beta. TriCo Bancshares’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Community West Bancshares and TriCo Bancshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 2.00

TriCo Bancshares on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 average price target and a 5.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.1% of Community West Bancshares shares and 60.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares. Community West Bancshares’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Community West Bancshares 0% -2.06% -3.75% -13.93% -11.89% -0.3% TriCo Bancshares -1.89% 0.36% 2.21% 7.63% 5.46% 16.54%

For the past year Community West Bancshares had bearish trend while TriCo Bancshares had bullish trend.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats on 10 of the 10 factors Community West Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.