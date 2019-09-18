Community Trust & Investment Co Decreased Citigroup (C) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Westwood Management Trimmed Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake as Stock Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 133,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 225,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.77M, down from 358,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 618,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0.44% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 202,767 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 51,173 shares. Cadinha & Ltd invested 2.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Arrow Fincl holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 11,208 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,193 shares. Oakmont has invested 2.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,662 shares. Hm Payson And Communications holds 0.12% or 6,487 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 60,967 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 10.22 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Coatue Limited Company stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,393 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 265,551 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.16 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gp One Trading LP owns 254,582 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 81,292 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 50,000 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.15% or 493,601 shares. Cornerstone Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.33 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Management One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 20,887 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Schneider Cap Mngmt accumulated 461,829 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct owns 42,824 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 47,093 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc has 123,960 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Ally Financial accumulated 57,000 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,855 shares to 99,951 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).