Community Trust & Investment Co Raised Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $1.06 Million; Westwood Management Increased Position in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $11.05 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 99,951 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51M, up from 92,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 10,133 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 0.21% or 30,887 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,468 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Navellier Assoc has invested 0.52% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Morgan Stanley owns 2.40M shares. Captrust Advsr has 32,688 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 4,429 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 1,308 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.09 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership has 2.36% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 882,683 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 5,180 shares. Fiera Capital owns 250,245 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 64,800 shares to 8,453 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,466 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,930 shares to 140,621 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,086 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridger Management Ltd invested in 3.97% or 374,397 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.3% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 258,344 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 13,400 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,693 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 13,226 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation has 0.29% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 209,081 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 390,623 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & Com owns 2,234 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cryder Capital Prns Llp holds 16.31% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 815,527 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 548,107 shares. Provise Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Connecticut-based Wexford Capital LP has invested 2.48% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Raymond James And Associate invested in 63,355 shares.