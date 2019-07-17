Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lowered Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by $3.72 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.59 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 339,142 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 148.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 36,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,879 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 24,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 0.23% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 76,698 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 5,526 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Management Lc. Fagan Assocs Inc holds 0.09% or 4,825 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 610,339 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 8,102 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 15,403 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 4,903 shares. John G Ullman & Associates has invested 4.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Brinker Cap holds 15,757 shares. Yorktown Management Research Co accumulated 11,406 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Macquarie Grp Inc Limited. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Agf Invs holds 0.05% or 100,404 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.95M for 16.87 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Awarded $505 Million Rail Contract in Orlando – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite’s New Water and Mineral Services Group Awarded $22.5 Million in Sewer Rehabilitation Projects in Canada – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Granite Comments on California Proposition 6 Ballot Measure – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commercial Metals Company (CMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 127,354 shares to 563,362 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 62,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,950 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.