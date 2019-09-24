Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $6.63 Million as Stock Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Valuation Rose While Savant Capital Has Upped Its Position

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 488.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 160,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 192,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25M, up from 32,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.9. About 79,630 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 141,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.51M, up from 166,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 629,092 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 515,765 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Management Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Park National Oh stated it has 8,285 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.21% or 1.87M shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 62,592 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Ltd has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,944 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.58% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Columbia Asset has 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,354 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd has 6,940 shares. Redwood Invests Limited invested 0.89% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Fincl In holds 700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 251,203 shares. Fincl Architects stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,082 shares to 225,221 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,271 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 232,355 shares. 36,650 are held by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co. 6,823 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications reported 30,375 shares. Accuvest Advisors invested in 0.24% or 8,672 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 20,136 shares. 425 were reported by Tortoise Management Lc. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 89,046 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 126 shares. Covington Investment Advsr has 19,465 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Co owns 121,349 shares. Sun Life holds 626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).