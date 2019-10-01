Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake; Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding By $367,550

Community Trust & Investment Co increased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 58.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Community Trust & Investment Co acquired 55,533 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Community Trust & Investment Co holds 149,928 shares with $12.89M value, up from 94,395 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $51.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 1.96 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) stake by 51.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 14,702 shares as Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 13,764 shares with $355,000 value, down from 28,466 last quarter. Mdu Res Group Inc now has $5.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 848,311 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 303,826 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Finemark Financial Bank accumulated 102,149 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability has 1,179 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0% or 9,565 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 61,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc has invested 2.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 45 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 6,231 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 258 shares. Regions Corp reported 33,236 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust And Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 0.17% or 3,600 shares. 58,345 are owned by Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 17,090 shares. Moreover, Next Financial Gru has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.31% above currents $92.27 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,930 shares to 140,621 valued at $27.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Worldpay Inc Com stake by 3,683 shares and now owns 69,753 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.43M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity. SPARBY DAVID M had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,000 on Friday, May 17.