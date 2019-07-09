Community Trust & Investment Co Has Raised Tjx Cos (TJX) Holding by $4.00 Million; Valuation Rose; Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 171,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, down from 518,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 142,034 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 1.99 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 114.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares to 344,188 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 67,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 12,308 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Services Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Principal Grp Inc owns 813,871 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 1.49M shares. 34,000 are held by First State Bank. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 288,888 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 182,909 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 29,400 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc has 349,272 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 740,107 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 19,821 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 40,600 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

