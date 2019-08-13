Community Trust & Investment Co Increases Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Albion Financial Group Upped Its Holding by $491,530

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 23,293 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 21,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 4.58M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fragasso Group has invested 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bancorporation reported 192,650 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Private Na accumulated 0.49% or 9,498 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc owns 2,250 shares. M Holding Secs holds 0.34% or 5,867 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 46.54 million shares. Monetta Fin Svcs holds 4.81% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,000 shares. 1.04 million are held by Strs Ohio. Delta Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,671 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 3.72% or 1.82 million shares. Fulton National Bank Na accumulated 6,054 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon accumulated 9.28 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. E&G Limited Partnership invested 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fincl Counselors Incorporated invested 0.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

