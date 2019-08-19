Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (C) by $311,364; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $313,676 as Share Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 14,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 36,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 22,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 80,432 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 981,751 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 302,341 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Motco holds 1,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Causeway Mngmt Limited has invested 2.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 30,627 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 43,256 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiera Capital reported 669,696 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 3,354 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Il owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,901 shares. American Century Companies reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fst Tr New Opport Mlp & Ene (FPL) by 45,300 shares to 57,252 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 105,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securitization – PR Newswire” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why This Mortgage REIT Helps Me Sleep Well At Night – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Buy Below $20 – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property plans $593M Irish sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Says it Was not Impacted by Marriott Data Breach – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.