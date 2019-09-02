Community Trust & Investment Co Has Upped Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position by $548,340; Share Value Rose; Gmt Capital Has Upped Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position by $11.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 440,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.04 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.77M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,670 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Bartlett & Lc holds 50 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,283 shares. 24.72M are owned by State Street. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 95 shares. 702,604 were accumulated by Stifel. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 21,368 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp has invested 0.3% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Howard Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 147,352 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company accumulated 75,341 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 1.89 million shares. First Business Financial Inc has 10,394 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Channing Capital holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 82,279 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 142,571 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $71.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,303 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 699,706 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,070 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock or 1,145 shares. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M on Wednesday, May 8.