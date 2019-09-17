Community Trust & Investment Co Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $734,320 as Share Price Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 107,541 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24M, up from 103,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $231.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $261.95. About 798,463 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,305 shares to 44,178 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. by 3,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,680 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Next Fincl Gp has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Andra Ap reported 17,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Scholtz & Com Ltd Liability Corp has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 4,111 shares. King Luther Management Corp reported 860 shares. 1,148 are held by Hilltop. Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 0.59% or 120,837 shares. Tiger Global Mngmt Ltd invested 1.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Peapack Gladstone invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alkeon Mgmt Lc owns 20,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 223,529 shares. The California-based Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 8.41% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 179,244 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.02% or 4.71 million shares. Trust Invest Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 7,470 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.07 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.29% stake. First Citizens State Bank Tru invested in 35,919 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares invested in 15,608 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 31,527 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsrs owns 110,266 shares. 5.82 million are owned by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd. Boston Advsrs Lc invested in 31,886 shares. Petrus Lta has invested 2.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dubuque Bancorp And Tru Company owns 2,359 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Central Retail Bank has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Com by 3,683 shares to 69,753 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,221 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).