Community Trust & Investment Co Lifted By $548,340 Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holding; Re (RMAX) Sentiment Is 1.73

Re (RMAX) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 78 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 45 decreased and sold equity positions in Re. The active investment managers in our database reported: 18.50 million shares, up from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Re in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 52 New Position: 26.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 396,215 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 779,602 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $470.30 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. RMAX’s profit will be $9.53M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity.

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased Worldpay Inc Com stake by 88,677 shares to 73,436 valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,237 shares and now owns 47,492 shares. Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -4.53% below currents $93.48 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James.