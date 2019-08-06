Community Trust & Investment Co Holding in Tjx Cos (TJX) Raised as Shares Rose; Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Stake Has Upped by Granahan Investment Management Inc

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 45,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The hedge fund held 145,005 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, up from 99,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 87,580 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 6.47 million shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 38,754 shares to 121,404 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,464 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services Inc reported 51 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,895 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 15,441 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,755 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company owns 3,259 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 196,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 1.11M shares. Voya Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,643 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 438,421 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 172,659 shares. Raymond James Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma accumulated 0.99% or 145,005 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Barclays Public Llc accumulated 0% or 11,471 shares.

