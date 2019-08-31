Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $311,364 as Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Position by $359,853

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 9,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 93,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 102,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 12.90M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Co reported 360,621 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 11,518 shares. Martin & Tn stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ohio-based Summit Fincl Strategies has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Knott David M has invested 2.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Management owns 28,880 shares. Research Glob has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Inc holds 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 5,716 shares. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Natl National Bank In reported 241,923 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 69,117 shares or 0.48% of the stock. American Money Ltd has invested 2.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 151,479 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated owns 111,579 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 6,150 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 412,705 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $117.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 37,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.