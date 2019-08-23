Community Trust & Investment Co Lifted Its Position in Tjx Cos (TJX) by $4.00 Million as Shares Rose; Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) as Market Valuation Rose

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 75,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 151,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 75,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52M shares traded or 65.67% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 345,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 645,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.61 lastly. It is down 1.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,682 are owned by Barclays Plc. Jefferies Group Limited Co accumulated 16,963 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Fmr Lc reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 6,002 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 72,787 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsr has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 60,731 shares. Invesco Limited holds 3.27M shares. Marcato Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 919,300 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. 11,269 are owned by Creative Planning. Prelude Mngmt Limited Co reported 11,241 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hbk Investments LP owns 46,460 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 23,700 shares to 648,700 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares to 339,191 shares, valued at $34.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,492 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

