Community Trust & Investment Co Has Raised Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position by $548,340; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Declined While Arlington Value Capital Has Cut Holding by $25.10 Million

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 94,395 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 87,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.09 million shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 3.08M shares traded or 88.87% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $71.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co owns 152,497 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fil reported 2.12M shares. Capital World holds 17.73 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 9,759 shares. Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt Com holds 5,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 1,501 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Com has 3.08% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Guardian Tru has 1.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.01M shares. Natixis LP invested in 0.07% or 104,610 shares. 2,875 are held by Savant Limited Liability. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 2,215 shares. Crescent Park LP stated it has 341,864 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 532,492 shares.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 11,462 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $143.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 97,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).